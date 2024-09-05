ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Asks More Time For Probe; Pre-Arrest Bail For Puja Khedkar Extended Till September 26

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended the stay on the arrest of sacked Maharashtra trainee IAS Puja Khedkar till September 26. During the hearing, the Delhi Police requested more time to investigate the matter. Agreeing to the request, Justice Subramaniam Prasad adjourned the hearing till September 26 and ordered to extend the stay on the arrest till then.

Delhi Police has said in its status report filed in the Delhi High Court that during further investigation, on scrutiny of documents provided by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), it was found that Khedkar had submitted two disability certificates issued by the Medical Authority of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra in her application for the Civil Services Examinations 2022 and 2023 respectively.

The said Disability Certificates were submitted by the applicant during Civil Services Examinations - 2022 and 2023 respectively. "Disability Certificate (Multiple Disability) vide No. MH2610119900342407 has not been issued by the Issuing Medical Authority, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra as per our Civil Surgeon Office Records, hence the possibility of Disability Certificate forged and fabricated is more likely," the issuing authority said.