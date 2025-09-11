ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Police Arrest Five More ISIS-Linked Terrorists, Recover IED Parts

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested five more terrorists with alleged links to ISIS from different states of the country, police said on Thursday. Officials said that the parts used for making improvised devices (IEDs) were also recovered from them, raising suspicions that a big terror attack was being planned.

The fresh arrests come after the interrogation of two ISIS-linked terrorists and six suspects who were held in Delhi and Ranchi. Police sources said that the clues were found during questioning, which led to a series of raids across states and the arrest of five more accused.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell, in coordination with Jharkhand ATS and Ranchi Police, arrested two men linked to ISIS. One of them, Aftab, was arrested in Delhi, while the other, Ashar Danish, was arrested from Tabarak Lodge in Ranchi. Danish, a resident of Bokaro, was already wanted in an old case by the Delhi Police. Six more suspects were also detained during the operation.