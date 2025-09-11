Delhi Police Arrest Five More ISIS-Linked Terrorists, Recover IED Parts
Published : September 11, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested five more terrorists with alleged links to ISIS from different states of the country, police said on Thursday. Officials said that the parts used for making improvised devices (IEDs) were also recovered from them, raising suspicions that a big terror attack was being planned.
The fresh arrests come after the interrogation of two ISIS-linked terrorists and six suspects who were held in Delhi and Ranchi. Police sources said that the clues were found during questioning, which led to a series of raids across states and the arrest of five more accused.
On Wednesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell, in coordination with Jharkhand ATS and Ranchi Police, arrested two men linked to ISIS. One of them, Aftab, was arrested in Delhi, while the other, Ashar Danish, was arrested from Tabarak Lodge in Ranchi. Danish, a resident of Bokaro, was already wanted in an old case by the Delhi Police. Six more suspects were also detained during the operation.
Officials said that Danish and Aftab were working as ISIS agents, handling propaganda and recruitment through online channels. Their interrogation revealed details of a larger network spread across Delhi, Jharkhand, Bihar and other states.
Following the recent arrests, security agencies have been put on high alert in several states, including Delhi, Jharkhand, and Bihar. Forensic examination of digital devices seized from the accused is underway to trace their contacts and plans.
Officials believe that the network is part of a large ISIS syndicate in India. Police and central agencies said that they are working together to dismantle the entire chain.
