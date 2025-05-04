Delhi Plans Artificial Rain To Fight Pollution; Experts Say Focus On Root Causes

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announces a trial of artificial rain by May-end to curb the rising air pollution levels in Delhi.

New Delhi: In response to deteriorating air quality and rising pollution levels in Delhi, the government is turning to a new technology. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has directed that a trial of artificial rain be conducted by the end of May to help reduce air pollution in the capital.

This technique, known as cloud seeding, involves spraying chemicals into clouds from an aircraft to induce rainfall. The trial is being planned in collaboration with IIT Kanpur.

According to experts, artificial rain can help pollution particles settle on the ground, thereby purifying the air. Under the scheme, cloud seeding will be carried out through two flights over the Delhi-NCR region. Each flight will last approximately one and a half hours and cover an area of about 100 kilometres. The aircraft will operate at altitudes ranging from 500 meters to 5 kilometres. The impact of artificial rain on air quality will be assessed through monitoring stations set up at 80 locations.

Different Opinions on Artificial Rain

While many people are supporting this move, some are also raising concerns. Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta, a member of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and an environment expert, questioned this step. He said that cloud seeding is still in the testing stage in India, and its results are limited. He also warned that changing natural processes could cause serious problems. He believes it's more important to fix the main causes of pollution instead of depending too much on technology.

Need for Ground-Level Efforts to Solve Pollution

Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta stressed that the government should focus on a long-term and well-planned strategy to control pollution. He suggested regular cleaning of roads to reduce dust and said that the fast-growing number of vehicles must be controlled. A special environmental action plan should be prepared and properly implemented. He added that if strong steps are taken now, positive results can be seen within the next three years.

'Cloud seeding will not end pollution'

This initiative of the Delhi government is an attempt to provide relief to the capital battling pollution with the help of modern technology, but experts say that more effective results will come only when the government takes concrete action on the root causes of pollution. Cloud seeding can be useful in the beginning, but it cannot end the pollution.

