'Not Feasible': Delhi Pauses Fuel Ban On Overage Vehicles As Govt Writes To CAQM

New Delhi: In a temporary relief for thousands of motorists who drive overage vehicles in the national capital, the Delhi government has written to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), saying the fuel ban on such vehicles is not feasible due to technological challenges and complex systems.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said that there was discontent among people due to this move and the government stood with them.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Sirsa speaking to reporters in New Delhi (ANI)

The government has suggested that the ban should be implemented across the National Capital Region (NCR), he added and slammed the previous AAP regime for fixing "strong norms" for overage vehicles.

As per the letter to the CAQM, the Minister has stated, "The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has been complying with the direction of honourable NGT and honourable Supreme Court regarding implementing ban on EOL vehicles, deregistering them and ensuring that they do not ply on Delhi roads. However, as far as the implementation of the Direction No.89 regarding denial of fuel to all EOL vehicles as identified by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) is concerned, it is felt that because of several critical operational and infra challenges mentioned below, it will not be feasible to implement this order at this juncture."

The letter further reads that "immediate implementation of Direction No. 89 may be premature and potentially counterproductive". The minister shared the government's concerns, including technological gaps in the Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

The Delhi government, from July 1, banned fuel for end-of-life vehicles -- 10 years or older for diesel vehicles and 15 years or older for petrol vehicles -- that are deregistered and not allowed to ply on the roads as per the court's orders. The transport department and traffic police are impounding end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) reaching at the petrol pumps for refuelling after the implementation of the ban.

The minister, in his letter to CAQM, further said the system is unable to identify EOL vehicles where there are issues related to High Security Registration Plates. "These issues require proper trial and error corrections before the same can be implemented in Delhi," he wrote in the letter.

"A stage-wise implementation that begins only in Delhi will not serve its intended purpose. It is highly likely to lead to vehicle owners procuring fuel from adjacent districts like Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, thereby circumventing the ban and potentially fostering an illegal cross-border market for fuel, which would further exacerbate the problem," the letter read.

"We strongly urge the Commission to put the implementation of Direction No. 89 on hold with immediate effect till the ANPR system is seamlessly integrated across the entire NCR. We are confident that the ongoing multi-pronged efforts of the Delhi Government will achieve substantial improvements in air quality," the minister wrote in the letter.