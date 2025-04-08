ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Pact Turns 75: Revisiting The 1950 Nehru-Liaquat Agreement On Minority Rights

Hyderabad: The Delhi Pact completed 75 years. Here are the details about this significant agreement between India and Pakistan.

What is the Delhi Pact?

India and Pakistan signed an agreement, on April 8, 1950. called the Nehru-Liaquat Pact, or Delhi Pact. The goal of the agreement, which was signed by Pakistani Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was to safeguard the rights of minorities in both nations after the 1947 partition.

Why was the Nehru-Liaquat pact signed?

India and Pakistan signed the Nehru-Liaquat Pact as a bilateral agreement to establish guidelines for how minorities would be treated in both nations. Minorities in both nations felt the need for such a pact after Partition, which was marked by widespread communal rioting. Due to communal tensions and riots like the 1950 East Pakistan riots and the Noakhali riots, over a million Hindus and Muslims are thought to have migrated from and to East Pakistan (modern-day Bangladesh) in 1950.

History:

Intercommunal riots followed the subcontinent's 1947 division into India and Pakistan. The two nations' trade and industry were shut down in December 1949. Hindus from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh, a Pakistani province that ruled the Bengal region from 1955 to 1971) and Muslims from West Bengal were among the estimated one million individuals who crossed the borders in 1950.

There were deadly assaults on women and children, and there was a general atmosphere of violence. Minorities in both countries were left feeling insecure as a result of the ruthless murders. Many Sikhs and Hindus migrated to India from Pakistan. Those who chose not to migrate, however, were viewed with suspicion. The same thing happened in India.

People began to feel frightened. The problem was resolved by Liaquat Ali Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan at the time. He said in a statement that an urgent solution was required and suggested that his Indian counterpart meet to discuss the issue. The two prime ministers met on April 2, 1950, in Delhi.

To protect minorities' rights, they signed an agreement. This agreement was later dubbed the Liaquat-Nehru Pact. This agreement aimed to reduce the fear of religious minorities, stop intercommunal riots, and foster a peaceful environment.

It was decided that both governments would guarantee their minorities full and equal citizenship rights as well as protection for their lives and property. The agreement included guarantees of full fundamental human rights, including freedom of religion, freedom of movement, and freedom of thought and expression.

To ensure their representation, a commission dedicated to minorities was to be established. They committed to upholding the terms of the agreement and doing everything in their power to strengthen it. It would be the responsibility of both governments to address any issues that minorities might have as soon as possible. To put it briefly, this agreement committed to granting their minorities full rights and the status of citizens.