Flight Ops At Delhi Airport Hit As Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Lash National Capital

New Delhi: Flight operations were disrupted at the Delhi airport early Sunday due to heavy rains and winds. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport.

"Due to adverse weather conditions last night, some flights have been impacted. Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with airline staff for updates," the Delhi Airport said in an update at 6.50 am on X.

In a post on X at 3.59 am, IndiGo said adverse weather conditions over Delhi had led to temporary disruptions in flight operations. "While the weather is gradually easing, some airside congestion remains. We assure you that flight movements are steadily resuming as conditions permit," the airline said. In another post at 5.54 am, it said, with clearer skies over Delhi, flight operations are back to normal.

According to information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, many flights have been delayed and some cancelled at the airport, and the average delay was over 30 minutes for departures.

Severe waterlogging was reported in several parts of Delhi after heavy rains and thunderstorms struck the national capital in the early hours of Sunday. Areas affected include Moti Bagh, Minto Road, and near Delhi Airport Terminal 1. The heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms also lashed several parts of Haryana's Jhajjar.

Earlier on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and nearby areas, warning of strong thunderstorms, rain, and high-speed winds over the next two to three hours.

The alert is part of a Nowcast warning based on the current weather conditions. According to the IMD, a thunderstorm cell is approaching Delhi and adjoining areas from the west/northwest. Under its influence, severe thunderstorm or dust-raising wind activity accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-60 km/h or more) will likely affect parts of the city in the next 1 to 2 hours.

The weather department urged residents to take necessary precautions. The IMD has cautioned people to avoid open spaces and not to take shelter under trees. They have also asked citizens to avoid weak walls or unstable structures and stay away from water bodies.

Possible impacts from the thunderstorm include tree uprooting and branch breaking. Crops like bananas and papaya could suffer moderate damage, and dry tree limbs might fall due to strong winds. Dust storms may also occur in some parts of the city. Authorities have urged people to remain alert and take all necessary precautions to stay safe.