Delhi-NCR To Experience Scorching Heat Again After Rain Relief; City Records 42 Degrees Celsius On Sunday

New Delhi: After experiencing relief from heat due to rains a few days ago, Delhi-NCR is now facing rising temperatures again. Temperatures are continuously increasing since May 16. At 8 am today, the temperature in Delhi was recorded at 34 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature may go up to 41 to 44 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature may be recorded between 26 to 29 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was above 42 degrees Celsius, a very high temperature recorded after 22 days of respite. However, the heat index was recorded at 47.2 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has indicated that the sky will remain clear for the next 2 to 3 days. There is a possibility of dusty winds in Delhi-NCR on 9 and 10 June as well with the wind speed likely to reach 20 to 30 kilometres per hour. At the same time, the winds may slow down between June 11 and 13, while partial clouds can be seen on June 12 and 13. The maximum temperature may be recorded between 41 to 44 degrees Celsius. At the same time, the minimum temperature may also remain between 26 to 29 degrees.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 212 till 7:00 am on Monday. Among NCR cities, Faridabad recorded AQI 198, Gurugram 178, Ghaziabad 152, Greater Noida 196 and Noida 182. Talking about Delhi areas, Alipur recorded 249, Anand Vihar 263, Ashok Vihar 206, Aya Nagar 225, Bawana 209, Mathura Road 236, Dwarka Sector 8 258, Jahangirpuri 264, Lodhi Road 212, Narela 232 and NSIT Dwarka AQI 223.

AQI recorded at various locations in the city was 278 in Wazirpur, 240 in Sonia Vihar, 223 in Shadipur, 255 in Rohini, 235 in Patparganj, 188 at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, 188 in Dilshad Garden, 183 in DTU, 184 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 149 in Lodhi Road, 188 at Major Dhyanchand Stadium, 147 in Mandir Marg, 173 in Najafgarh, 191 in Nehru Nagar, 138 in Sri Aurobindo Marg, 176 in Vivek Vihar, 187 in RK Puram, 199 in Pusa and 171 in Punjabi Bagh.