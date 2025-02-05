ETV Bharat / bharat

4 Noida Schools Get Bomb Threats, Classes Resume After Police Call It Hoax

Parents rushed to the schools after hearing about the threats and tried to take their children back but police assured them the situation was normal.

4 Noida Schools Get Bomb Threats, Classes Resume After Police Call It Hoax
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 5, 2025, 4:25 PM IST

Noida: Four schools in Noida received bomb threats on Wednesday, prompting authorities to rush in police and a bomb disposal squad, officials said. Noida Police said the schools were thoroughly checked but nothing was found and classes were resumed.

Police said the threats were received on emails and the cyber team is looking into the matter. Parents rushed to the schools after hearing about the threats and tried to take their children back but police assured them that the situation was normal.

Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kumar Shukla told PTI four schools -- Step By Step School, The Heritage School, Gyanshree School and Mayoor School -- received bomb threats via email at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

"After that, a police team, fire brigade, bomb squad and dog squad rushed to the schools and checked the school premises. No suspicious item was found in any school and all places were normal," he added.

Noida: Four schools in Noida received bomb threats on Wednesday, prompting authorities to rush in police and a bomb disposal squad, officials said. Noida Police said the schools were thoroughly checked but nothing was found and classes were resumed.

Police said the threats were received on emails and the cyber team is looking into the matter. Parents rushed to the schools after hearing about the threats and tried to take their children back but police assured them that the situation was normal.

Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kumar Shukla told PTI four schools -- Step By Step School, The Heritage School, Gyanshree School and Mayoor School -- received bomb threats via email at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

"After that, a police team, fire brigade, bomb squad and dog squad rushed to the schools and checked the school premises. No suspicious item was found in any school and all places were normal," he added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NCR SCHOOL HOAX BOMB THREATNOIDA SCHOOLS GET BOMB THREATS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.