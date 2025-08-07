Delhi-NCR Faces Flood-Like Situation As Yamuna Flows Above Danger Mark

New Delhi: With the Yamuna River flowing above the danger mark, the Delhi-NCR region is staring at an imminent flood-like situation in the next 72 hours.

According to the figures released by the Delhi Jal Board at 7 am on Thursday, the water level of the Yamuna has reached 204.79 meters, surpassing the warning level of 204.50 meters. Officials stated that at 8 am, the water level at the old railway bridge was 204.88 meters.

Considering the situation, it is being speculated that low-lying areas may face flood-like conditions.

Heavy rains in the hills of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the past few days have pumped a huge amount of water into the Yamuna through Hathini Kund Barrage, which released 65.206 lakh cusecs on Wednesday, the highest since last monsoon. Water released from the barrage usually takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi.

The administration has issued an alert given the seriousness of the situation. The Irrigation Department and the Delhi Jal Board have been keeping a vigilant eye on the current situation. People living around low-lying areas like Majnu Ka Tila, Yamuna Bazaar, Rajghat, Kashmiri Gate and ITO have been alerted and have been instructed to prepare to move to safer places as soon as possible. Relief and rescue teams have been instructed to be on standby. Boats and medical teams are also being deployed.

Officials said an alert has been issued to all concerned agencies to take precautionary measures to deal with a possible flood-like situation.

Experts believe that if the water level in Yamuna crosses 205.33 meters, then it is considered a 'danger mark'. However, the current level has just crossed the warning mark. If the rain continues, the danger limit can also be crossed soon.

Learning from previous years, the Delhi government is leaving no stone unturned to keep the situation under control. It has appealed to the people not to entertain rumours and rely only on the information received from official sources.