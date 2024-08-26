Delhi-NCR Braces For Rain and Strong Winds: Yellow Alert Issued For August 26-27

New Delhi: Rainfall has been reported across various parts of the Delhi-National Captial Region (NCR), and the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for August 26 and 27. Residents are advised to prepare for challenging weather conditions, including strong winds and intermittent showers.
As stated by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the region is to experience gusty winds measuring between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour. Despite this, the department believes that the weather conditions could worsen in the next two days, affecting not only Delhi, but other parts of the National Capital Region as well.
"Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at South Delhi, South-East Delhi, NCR
(Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar and Ballabhgarh) during the next two hours," the IMD issued a statement.
The Indian Meteorological Department added that light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at NCR (Indirapuram and Chhapraula)." “Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at North-East Delhi, Central-Delhi, East Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi and NCR."
According to the forecast, it will be partly cloudy to overcast conditions with a possibility of light to moderate rain during this week, with the minimum temperature ranging from 24 to 25 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature not exceeding 34 degrees Celsius.
