ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Braces For Rain and Strong Winds: Yellow Alert Issued For August 26-27

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 8:49 PM IST

Rainfall has been reported across various parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), leading the meteorological department to issue a yellow alert for August 26 and 27. Residents are advised to prepare for challenging weather conditions, including strong winds and intermittent showers.

l has been reported across various parts of the Delhi-National Captial Region (NCR), and the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for August 26 and 27.
A motorist riding a vehicle amid heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR region (File photo: IANS)

New Delhi: Rainfall has been reported across various parts of the Delhi-National Captial Region (NCR), and the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for August 26 and 27. Residents are advised to prepare for challenging weather conditions, including strong winds and intermittent showers.

As stated by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the region is to experience gusty winds measuring between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour. Despite this, the department believes that the weather conditions could worsen in the next two days, affecting not only Delhi, but other parts of the National Capital Region as well.

"Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at South Delhi, South-East Delhi, NCR
(Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar and Ballabhgarh) during the next two hours," the IMD issued a statement.

The Indian Meteorological Department added that light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at NCR (Indirapuram and Chhapraula)." “Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at North-East Delhi, Central-Delhi, East Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi and NCR."

According to the forecast, it will be partly cloudy to overcast conditions with a possibility of light to moderate rain during this week, with the minimum temperature ranging from 24 to 25 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature not exceeding 34 degrees Celsius.

Read more: Delhi Rains Update: Heavy Downpour Brings City to Its Knees, 2 Drown in Ghazipur; Schools Closed Today

New Delhi: Rainfall has been reported across various parts of the Delhi-National Captial Region (NCR), and the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for August 26 and 27. Residents are advised to prepare for challenging weather conditions, including strong winds and intermittent showers.

As stated by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the region is to experience gusty winds measuring between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour. Despite this, the department believes that the weather conditions could worsen in the next two days, affecting not only Delhi, but other parts of the National Capital Region as well.

"Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at South Delhi, South-East Delhi, NCR
(Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar and Ballabhgarh) during the next two hours," the IMD issued a statement.

The Indian Meteorological Department added that light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at NCR (Indirapuram and Chhapraula)." “Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur at North-East Delhi, Central-Delhi, East Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi and NCR."

According to the forecast, it will be partly cloudy to overcast conditions with a possibility of light to moderate rain during this week, with the minimum temperature ranging from 24 to 25 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature not exceeding 34 degrees Celsius.

Read more: Delhi Rains Update: Heavy Downpour Brings City to Its Knees, 2 Drown in Ghazipur; Schools Closed Today

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI NCR BRACE FOR RAINYELLOW ALERT FOR AUGUST 26 AND 27IMD PREDICTS RAINFALLDELHI NCR BRACES FOR RAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.