Delhi-NCR Air Quality Improves: GRAP 4 Lifted, GRAP 3 Measures Enforced

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for Delhi-NCR following a slight improvement in air quality. GRAP 4 restrictions, which were imposed due to severe air pollution, have been withdrawn, and GRAP 3 restrictions are now in effect. Offices have been directed to adjust their operational timings under the new guidelines.

GRAP 4 was implemented on September 17, 2024, when the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi crossed the 450 mark, indicating hazardous pollution levels. However, the last two days have shown a gradual decline in pollution levels. On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, Delhi recorded an AQI of 419. In response to this improvement, CAQM issued an order on November 20 to lift GRAP 4 restrictions and reinstate GRAP 3 measures across Delhi and NCR.

Under GRAP 3, all associated restrictions will remain in place. This includes mandatory implementation in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar districts. Other NCR districts can enforce these measures at their discretion. The aim of these revised guidelines is to take focused actions to further improve air quality and reduce pollution-related health risks. The government has urged citizens to strictly follow these directives to help combat pollution in the region.



Changes in office timings

As part of the GRAP 3 measures, CAQM has instructed state governments in Delhi and NCR districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar, to alter the working hours of public offices and municipal bodies to reduce pollution caused by peak-hour traffic. For other NCR districts, state governments have the authority to make similar decisions.



Advisory for citizens

The CAQM has also issued a public advisory, urging residents to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary. It has recommended wearing masks while outdoors to minimize exposure to harmful air pollutants. The withdrawal of GRAP 4 restrictions reflects slight progress in pollution control efforts, but authorities have emphasized the importance of continued adherence to guidelines to sustain improvements and ensure public health safety.