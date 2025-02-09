ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Murder Victim Shraddha Walkar's Father Dies

Mumbai: Vikas Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar whose brutal murder in 2022 had caused a nationwide sensation, died on Sunday at his residence in Vasai city of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said.

Vikas Walkar was found motionless by his family members in the morning, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, a police official said.

The preliminary investigation suggests cardiac arrest caused the death. A postmortem report is awaited in the case, the official said without elaborating.