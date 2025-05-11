Delhi Municipal Corporation Postpones Standing Committee Elections Amid India-Pakistan Tension

New Delhi: In light of the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, the Delhi Municipal Corporation has postponed the election of one Standing Committee member scheduled for May 21, as well as the elections for Chairman, Vice-Chairman, and one member of the Ward Committees' Standing Committee scheduled for May 22. However, the Corporation will still convene a meeting as planned on May 21.

A notice has been issued by the Secretary of the Delhi Municipal Corporation in this regard, although the notice does not give information about the postponement of the election. Earlier, Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang had written a letter to Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to postpone the elections of the Standing Committee and Ward Committee in the wake of the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.

He said in his letter that the country is going through a crisis due to the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan. In the wake of this, the elections of the MCD Standing Committee and Ward Committee scheduled for May should be postponed.

It is to be noted that on May 21, one member of the Standing Committee of the Delhi Municipal Corporation was scheduled to be elected. On May 22, elections were to be held for the Chairman, Vice Chairman, and one member of the Standing Committee of the proposed Ward Committees.

The nomination date for the posts of Chairman and Vice Chairman was May 16. Corporators were actively lobbying for the positions, making rounds of their respective leaders. However, following the postponement of the elections, there is a sense of disappointment among them.

Read more: On Mother's Day, Delhi Old Age Home Women Pray For Their Children's Wellbeing