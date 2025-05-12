Delhi Breaks New Record In Pollution, Stands 5th Most Polluted City In The Country: Report

New Delhi: The national capital is once again in the headlines for the same continuing problem - pollution. In April, Delhi ranked fifth in the list of the most polluted cities in the country. This clearly shows that Delhiites still have no access to clean air. When this is the situation in summer, then there is every possibility of it deteriorating further in winter.

According to a recent report released by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Delhi's average PM 2.5 level in April was 119 micrograms per cubic meter, which is eight times more than the standard set by the World Health Organization (WHO). This level of PM 2.5 is not only dangerous for health, but living amid such pollution for a long time also increases the risk of serious problems like respiratory diseases, heart disease and cancer.

Highly polluted cities: Nearly 248 out of 273 cities in India, about 90 percent, were found to be more polluted over and above WHO's safe standards in the month of April, the CREA report said. The most polluted cities in the WHO report mainly include cities of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana. According to the report, Byrnihat is at the first place in the polluted city, Siwan second, Rajgir third, Ghaziabad fourth and Delhi at the fifth place followed by Gurugram sixth, Hajipur seventh, Baghpat eighth, Aurangabad ninth and Sasaram tenth.

Out of 30 days in April, 24 days in Delhi were such when the level of PM 2.5 was more than 60 micrograms per cubic meter, whereas according to the WHO standards, this level is safe only up to 15 micrograms per cubic meter. This shows that the air of Delhi is not only bad but is also continuously in the dangerous category.

The report also states that in many parts of the country, the level of pollution has been higher in the first four months of the year as compared to last year. If concrete policies and their effective implementation are not made in time, the situation may become even more frightening in the coming times.

Construction activities, vehicles and industrial pollution: Delhi University professor and environmentalist Dr Jitendra Nagar says that the situation has worsened due to weather, construction activities, increasing number of vehicles and industrial pollution. Incidents of stubble burning during the winter season further worsened the air quality of Delhi-NCR.

The Delhi government and central agencies should not only take immediate measures but also work on long term strategies like dust control at construction sites and regular checking of vehicles so that Delhiites can get clean air.