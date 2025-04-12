MoHUA Initiates Impact Assessment Studies As It Fails To Achieve Deadlines For Smart City Mission

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: As the Smart City Mission (SCM), a “pet project” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was not accomplished within its third deadline of March 31, 2025, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has undertaken an initiative of assessing the impact of its projects in 100 smart cities through 50 theme-based impact assessment research studies undertaken by 29 institutes of national repute that include salient IITs, IIMs and others.

A senior official in the ministry of housing and urban affairs told ETV Bharat that the study will identify more city specific challenges and reasons for slow progress in cities of various classes.

The study is also expected to suggest how these smaller cities can further enhance their capabilities. “The study is currently under way towards the finalization stage,” the official stated.

According to government data, as on March 4, 2025, 7,504 projects (93 percent of total projects) amounting to Rs 1,50,306 crore have been completed and 559 projects amounting to Rs 14,239 crore are ongoing in the 100 cities selected under SCM since inception of the Mission.

Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned expert in urban affairs development, Prof KK Pandey said that the study could help the ministry in identifying the challenges and implementing the smart city projects.

“Involvement of IITs and IIMs and others may ascertain the cause for delay. In several cities, the project implementation is very poor. Smart cities have their own SPVs and State government machineries. They should come together and specifically concentrate and ensure that the projects are implemented,” said Prof Pandey, from the Centre for Urban Studies, Indian Institute Public Administration.

Dr Pandey said that the implementation of smart city projects varies from city to city. “There are several cities which are facing land issues, whereas others are facing capacity issues. So, a proper study to ascertain the issues would definitely help the government to chalk out its future course of action,” said Prof Pandey.

He said that the smaller cities have weak institutional systems within the city government.

Genesis of smart city mission

In 2005, Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) was launched as a comprehensive and integrated urban development scheme with the aim to encourage reforms and fast track planned development of 65 identified cities. An investment of more than Rs 1,00,000 crore during the seven year period from 2005-06 to 2011-12 was envisaged in the mission. The Mission ended in March, 2014.

In May 2014 the Narendra Modi government came to power. And to further escalate the momentum of urban development and to match the global aspirations and to incorporate the rising technological interventions, the Government launched a new mission named-Smart Cities Mission (SCM) on June 25 June, 2015 for a period of five years. The main objective of the Mission is to promote cities that provide core infrastructure, clean and sustainable environment and give a decent quality of life to their citizens through the application of ‘smart solutions’. A total number of 100 cities have been selected for development as smart cities.

The Timeline

As 100 cities have been selected at different timelines during three years from 2015 to 2018, the timeline of five years for completion of the projects was set between 2019 and 2023. The mission was later extended to June 2024. Ironically, when the June 2024 timeline failed, the central government announced another timeline of March 31, 2025 to complete the project.

Status of the smart city projects

Of the total 917 projects in Karnataka worth Rs 13,808, a total of 891 projects worth Rs 13,393 crore have been completed. As many as 26 projects worth Rs 415 crore including 12 projects in Mangaluru, six in Belagavi, three each in Hubballi-Dharwad and Davanagere are ongoing, one projects each in Shivamogga and Bengaluru are ongoing.

Uttar Pradesh with second maximum projects of 891 worth Rs 21,145 crore, 868 projects worth Rs 20,423 have been completed. At least 23 projects worth Rs 722 crore are ongoing including 11 projects worth Rs 321 at Saharanpur, five projects worth Rs 230 in Aligarh, two projects each in Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj and one project in Lucknow.

Of the total 788 projects in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 15,070 crore, 758 projects worth Rs 14,410 crore have been completed. 30 projects worth Rs 661 crore are ongoing. 15 projects in Satna, seven in Gwalior, four in Ujjain, three in Sagar and one in Indore are currently ongoing.

Some of the States and UTs where maximum of the smart city projects are still ongoing includes Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Puducherry etc.

In Telangana, of the total 169 projects, as many as 61 projects worth Rs 669 crore are still ongoing. In Andhra Pradesh of the total 280 projects 45 are still undergoing, in Andaman Nicobar Islands of the total 18 projects as many as 11 are still undergoing, in Haryana of the total 164 projects as many as 23 are still ongoing, in Himachal Pradesh of the total 291 projects as many as 26 are undergoing. Similarly, of the total 27 projects in Manipur at least 8 are still undergoing, in Mizoram of the total 45 projects at least 13 are still undergoing, in Puducherry of the total 80 projects at least 13 are still undergoing.

Smart cities - Source of funding

The Mission is operated as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme. The Central Government gives financial support to the extent of Rs. 48,000 crore over 5 years, on an average Rs 100 crore per city per year.

An equal amount on a matching basis is being provided by the State and urban local bodies (ULBs). Additional resources are raised through convergence, from ULBs’ own funds, grants under Finance Commission, innovative finance mechanisms such as Municipal Bonds, other government programmes and borrowings. Emphasis has been given on the participation of the private sector through Public Private Partnerships (PPP). Citizens’ aspirations were captured in the Smart City Proposals (SCPs) prepared by the selected cities.

As per SCM guidelines, Government of India has been providing financial support to the extent of Rs 48,000 crores to the 100 Smart Cities over the mission period of five years with Rs 100 crore per city per year on an average. An equal amount on a matching basis is being contributed by the State Government and Urban Local Body (ULB), apart from 13 Himalayan and North-eastern States where the sharing ratio has been revised to 90:10. Apart from these grants, comprising around 45 percent of funding, close to 21 percent funding has been proposed through convergence with other missions, programs, 21 percent from Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), around 5 percent from loans, and remaining from other sources. The central government share to each city will be a maximum of Rs 500 crores.

Reasons for slow progress of the mission in certain smart cities

According to the ministry of housing and urban affairs, 66 of the 100 selected cities in the smart cities mission have a population less than 10 lakhs. Further 46 cities have a population less than 5 lakhs. These smaller cities have lesser planning and implementation capacities.

“Such cities also find difficulty in attracting human resources to prepare the project report and monitor them, as well as good vendors to execute these projects. Some of the cities had to tender multiple times to get the right vendors for their projects. While the physical progress in these smaller cities may have been slow, they have undertaken multi-sectoral projects which they have never implemented before,” another senior official privy to the development told ETV Bharat.

Post formulation of the original SCP, issues like non-availability of land, litigations; technological & financial infeasibility stalled some projects.

Expected funds could not be generated through Public Private Partnership (PPP)

The 100 smart cities are implementing approximately 8,000 multi-sectoral projects worth Rs 1.67 lakh crore (approx.), of which 203 projects worth more than Rs 10,400 crore are being developed in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

While many of the cities in their approved Smart City proposals had proposed and taken up many more projects under PPP, their revenue models and revenue estimates could not be firmly grounded due to the onset of unprecedented Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdowns in January 2020 onwards. Besides, capacity issues have also played their part in the smaller cities.

Initiatives taken

A Smart City Advisory Forum (SCAF) has been established in all 100 smart cities to advise and enable collaboration among various stakeholders at city level. The SCAF includes the District Collector, MP, MLA, Mayor, CEO of SPV, local youth, technical experts, and at least one member from the area who is either a, president or secretary representing the registered Residents Welfare Association.

Aware of the development regarding implementation of the smart city mission, a Parliamentary Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs has suggested to the ministry to leverage the expertise and grass root level connection of Members of Parliament (MPs) and other public representatives.

“Accordingly, the ministry has decided to ensure regular meetings of SCAF as per guidelines, and all representatives will be duly invited for the same in advance,” the official said.

Study on relevance of convergence projects

In order to further investigate the relevance of convergence projects in city development, SCM under SAAR-Sameeksha Series of impact assessment studies by institutes of national repute has taken up to know whether convergence of projects in SCM resulted in appropriate outcomes? “The Report is under finalization. The study is expected to be useful for the forthcoming urban Missions,” the official said.

Critical component of SCM-Master plan for greenfield development

Green field development is an important method to address the requirement of increasing urbanisation.

“SCM has acknowledged this fact since inception of the Mission and suitable provisions have been incorporated in its guidelines to ensure the same. Under strategic components of ‘Area based development’ one of the prescribed models is ‘Greenfield development”. 5 out of 100 cities including Amravati, Rajkot, Ranchi, Atal Nagar & New Town Kolkata have opted for green field development and balance 95 have chosen a mix of retrofit and redevelopment models. The 5 smart cities, who undertook green field development have brought learnings and successful models for other cities in the country,” the official said.

The green field development gives an opportunity to focus on urban design and build new, smart cities from scratch on previously undeveloped land, focusing on innovative planning, smart solutions, and sustainable infrastructure to address the needs of expanding urban populations.