Delhi Minor Steals And Sells Mother's Jewellery To Buy iPhone For Girlfriend

New Delhi: In New Delhi's Dwarka district, a minor and a jeweller have been arrested in connection with a theft of jewellery. The minor, who stole the jewellery from his home to buy a gift for his girlfriend, was apprehended following a thorough police investigation.

On August 2, a theft occurred at a residence in Najafgarh, prompting the victim's family to file a complaint on August 3. The police launched an investigation, which included examining the CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas. They found no evidence of outsiders entering the house, leading them to question family members.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the minor, who had been missing since the theft, had recently purchased a phone worth Rs 50,000. Despite multiple raids at his known hideouts in Dharampura, Kakrola, and Najafgarh, the minor managed to evade capture for some time. However, a recent tip-off led to his arrest near his home on Tuesday.

Initially, he denied involvement but eventually confessed to stealing the jewellery to gift it to his girlfriend.

The minor admitted to selling the stolen items--a gold chain, ring, and earrings--to a jeweller identified as Kamal Verma, residing in Sudarshan Park, Moti Nagar. The jeweller was subsequently arrested. The minor, a Class IX student, explained that he had planned to impress his girlfriend with a gift since he was unable to obtain money from his mother for her birthday, he had stolen his mother's jewellery. He also mentioned that his father had passed away and he felt disheartened. He further stated that since then he had lost interest in studies.

