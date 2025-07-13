ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Minister Inspects Yamuna At Palla, Collects Water Samples For Quality Check

New Delhi: Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Sunday inspected the Yamuna river in the Palla area, the point where the river enters Delhi from Haryana. Accompanied by department officials, the minister reviewed the river’s water level and the condition of its banks from a boat. Samples of river water were also collected to assess its quality.

'Cleaning Yamuna a Top Priority'

After the inspection, the minister stated that Yamuna's water is absolutely clean at Palla, but as the river flows through Delhi, its colour turns dark and polluted. He said that the Delhi government is determined to eliminate this contrast.

"The government’s goal is to ensure that the Yamuna remains as clean in Delhi as it is at the Palla border,” he added.

Response to AAP’s Allegations on Waterlogging

The minister also responded to allegations levelled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding waterlogging in the city during the rainy season. “AAP is trying to create a false narrative by showing pictures of just three or four locations, claiming the entire city is submerged. The truth is, Delhi is a large city, and the drainage system is functioning properly in most areas,” he said.

He further clarified that waterlogging is defined as a situation where water remains stagnant for four to five hours. “If the water drains out in a few minutes, it cannot be called waterlogging,” he explained.