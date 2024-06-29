Delhi Minister Atishi Appears In Defamation Complaint Filed By BJP leader

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi on Saturday virtually appeared in a defamation complaint filed by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor. Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal listed the matter for hearing on July 23. She was summoned on May 28.

However, the court refused to issue a summons to Arvind Kejriwal. He was also named in the complaint filed by Kapoor. The court noticed that a report had been filed that a court summons was not served as the address was found incorrect.

On the other hand, counsel for the complainant submitted that they have served the summons. However, Atishi and senior counsel Ramesh Gupta appeared through video conferencing. The court also directed to supply a Copy of the complaint to her counsel present in court. The Counsel for complainant Kapoor filed a report of delivery.

"Put up for the appearance of the accused and further proceedings on July 23," the court directed. Before filing the complaint, the Delhi BJP leader sent a legal notice to AAP leader Atishi over her claims that the BJP approached her through a "very close" person to join the party. A notice sent by Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor stated that on April 2, 2024, Atishi held a press conference and claimed that she was approached by the BJP to join the party.

A notice sent through Advocate Satya Ranjan Swain on behalf of Praveen Shankar Kapoor stated that Atishi deliberately and with malicious intent made statements that were not only false, scandalous, concocted, and illusionary, but also defamatory, to harm not only the reputation of the BJP but also that of its members.

In the entire speech, she neither revealed specific information about the source of information nor did you give any details about the act of the BJP. Devoid of any specificities, your statement is an intentional endeavour to reflect your own imagination and apprehension, as stated the legal notice.

Notice requested that Atishi immediately withdraw the said speech and telecast an apology prominently on television and social media. "AAP Leader and Delhi Minister Atishi had alleged that she was approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party to join them or else she would be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the coming days.

While addressing a press conference here, the AAP leader said, "The BJP, through one of my close aides, approached me to join their party to save my political career, and if I do not join the BJP, then in the coming month, I will be arrested by the ED."

The AAP leader accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to threaten the party by using probe agencies. "I want to tell the BJP that we will not be scared of you. We are the soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal. We are aides of Bhagat Singh. We will continue to save the Constitution and will work to give the people a better life under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

She further alleged that in the coming two months before the general elections, a few more leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Saurabh Bharadwaj, will be arrested by the central probe agency.