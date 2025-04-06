Delhi Metro To Launch India's First Three-coach Train Corridor On Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block Route

New Delhi: India's first metro corridor designed for operations with three-coach trains will soon be launched by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on the upcoming Lajpat Nagar–Saket G Block route, officials said.
The proposed eight-kilometre corridor, part of Phase-IV, will be the second-smallest in the network that aims to enhance last-mile connectivity and ensure seamless interchange with existing corridors, the DMRC said in a statement.
Unlike other metro lines that operate with four, six or eight coaches, the new corridor will use three-coach trains, designed specifically for short-distance travel, the statement read. The design is expected to be a cost-effective and agile solution that ensures better frequency and operational efficiency while accommodating a significant number of daily commuters.
DMRC said the decision was arrived at after a realistic assessment of passenger flow. While high-density routes need longer trains, the Lajpat Nagar–Saket stretch caters primarily to short-distance travellers requiring frequent and efficient services. The corridor's estimated Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic (PHPDT) will facilitate a comfortable commute without the need for overcapacity, it added.
The coach system is aimed at ensuring economic sustainability while maintaining high-quality urban transit standards, it said. Each coach will have a seating and standing capacity of around 300 passengers, bringing the total capacity of a train to approximately 900 passengers per trip, DMRC added.
The corridor will have eight strategically located stations from Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block to improve accessibility for key residential and commercial areas. The platforms will be 74 metres, optimised for modified train operations, the statement said.
"In March 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project. The construction work has now commenced, and the corridor is expected to be completed by 2028," a DMRC official said.
(With inputs from PTI)
