Delhi Metro To Launch India's First Three-coach Train Corridor On Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block Route

New Delhi: India's first metro corridor designed for operations with three-coach trains will soon be launched by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on the upcoming Lajpat Nagar–Saket G Block route, officials said.

The proposed eight-kilometre corridor, part of Phase-IV, will be the second-smallest in the network that aims to enhance last-mile connectivity and ensure seamless interchange with existing corridors, the DMRC said in a statement.

Unlike other metro lines that operate with four, six or eight coaches, the new corridor will use three-coach trains, designed specifically for short-distance travel, the statement read. The design is expected to be a cost-effective and agile solution that ensures better frequency and operational efficiency while accommodating a significant number of daily commuters.

DMRC said the decision was arrived at after a realistic assessment of passenger flow. While high-density routes need longer trains, the Lajpat Nagar–Saket stretch caters primarily to short-distance travellers requiring frequent and efficient services. The corridor's estimated Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic (PHPDT) will facilitate a comfortable commute without the need for overcapacity, it added.