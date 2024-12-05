Delhi Metro Signalling Cables Stolen, Services Hit On Blue Line, Trains To Operate Slow Throughout Today

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, thieves managed to steal and damage signalling cables affecting the services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line, one of the busiest corridors, between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations on Thursday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the trains will operate at restricted speed on the affected section during the day and there will be a delay in services.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre. "There is a delay in services on the Blue Line due to a cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar. The inconvenience is regretted," the DMRC said on X.

"The cable theft issue on the Blue Line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar will be rectified only after the end of operational hours in the night. Since the trains will operate on restricted speed on the affected section during the day, there would be some delay in services," it said. It advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.

In another update this morning, DMRC said train services on Blue Line are being regulated. "Train services on Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 - Noida Electronic City /Vaishali ) are being regulated today since morning due to prima facie what appears to be a case of theft and damage to signalling cables caused by some thieves/miscreants between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations. As a result, trains are running at restricted speed in this section resulting into bunching of trains. However, normal train services are available on rest of the section of Blue Line. To avoid inconvenience to public during the day time, the necessary repair will be undertaken during night hours after the closing of revenue Service," DMRC said in its post on X.