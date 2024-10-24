ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Meet Emphasis On Community-Centric Approach To Deal With Forest Fire In India

New Delhi: Expressing serious concern over India's vulnerability to disasters, particularly forest fires, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) on Thursday called for a community-centric approach to enable local populations to take proactive roles in fire management.

Strategies for training ground-level staff, including forest guards and local volunteers have also been emphasised in dealing with forest fires.

The NDMA in collaboration with MoEF&CC hosted a brainstorming workshop titled 'Forest Fire and Its Challenges' here which witnessed state representatives, experts, policymakers, and practitioners in forest fire management addressing the escalating challenges posed by forest fires in the country.

The workshop highlighted the country's vulnerability to disasters, particularly forest fires, which have surged in frequency and intensity due to climate change, rising temperatures, and urbanisation. Recent devastating incidents, including fires in Simlipal National Park, Odisha, and various regions in Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand, underscored the urgency of the issue.

The importance of developing effective early warning systems, enhancing infrastructure, and fostering community participation was emphasised during the programme.

Rajendra Singh, Member and HoD, NDMA put forth a three-point strategy on forest fire management focusing on timely prevention, preparedness, and community involvement.