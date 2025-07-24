ETV Bharat / bharat

'We stand with Israel,' Delhi Mayor Expresses Solidarity With Israel In 'Difficult Times'

New Delhi: Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), on Wednesday said that India and Israel have a strong bilateral relationship and expressed solidarity with Israel in this 'difficult time'.

"India and Israel have a strong relationship based on friendship, cooperation and respect. We stand with Israel in this difficult time," the Mayor said.

The Mayor also briefed the Ambassador on the various projects and schemes undertaken by MCD. In his response, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar praised Delhi's cultural heritage and civic amenities and invited the Mayor to visit Israel. Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee Sundar Singh and other senior officials of MCD were present on the occasion.

In a related development, Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with Director General, Israel's Ministry of Defence, Major General (Res) Amir Baram in New Delhi during which the two sides agreed to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation with a "long-term perspective".