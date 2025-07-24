'We stand with Israel,' Delhi Mayor Expresses Solidarity With Israel In 'Difficult Times'

New Delhi: Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), on Wednesday said that India and Israel have a strong bilateral relationship and expressed solidarity with Israel in this 'difficult time'.
"India and Israel have a strong relationship based on friendship, cooperation and respect. We stand with Israel in this difficult time," the Mayor said.
The Mayor also briefed the Ambassador on the various projects and schemes undertaken by MCD. In his response, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar praised Delhi's cultural heritage and civic amenities and invited the Mayor to visit Israel. Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee Sundar Singh and other senior officials of MCD were present on the occasion.
In a related development, Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with Director General, Israel's Ministry of Defence, Major General (Res) Amir Baram in New Delhi during which the two sides agreed to strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation with a "long-term perspective".
"They concurred to work towards developing an institutional framework for further deepening of defence ties," the Indian defence ministry said in a statement. The Israeli DG condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam and conveyed "full support for India's fight against terrorism", it said.
Singh reiterated India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, condemned the October 7, 2023, terror attacks on Israel and called for the release of all hostages. Both meetings took place on a day when India reiterated its long-standing position of a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict at the United Nations. India voiced its concern over the persisting humanitarian crisis in the besieged strip, asserting that a ceasefire must be put in place.
India also reiterated that the pathway to enduring peace is rooted in a two-State solution - one that establishes a sovereign, viable and independent State of Palestine within recognised and mutually agreed borders, living side by side with Israel in peace.
Read more: