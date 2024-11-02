ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Man Arrested For Posing As Lawrence Bishnoi Aide To Threaten Purnia MP Pappu Yadav

The Delhi Police arrested Mahesh Pandey for threatening Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, claiming Lawrence Bishnoi gang ties, and transferred him to Purnia for further investigation.

The police arrested a man, who threatened Bihar's Purnia MP, Pappu Yadav, claiming to represent the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Delhi Police have brought the accused who is identified as Mahesh Pandey, to Purnia for further investigation
After his arrest for threatening Bihar's Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, Mahesh Pandey from Delhi was produced before the media by the police on November 2. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Purnia: The police arrested a man, who threatened Bihar's Purnia MP, Pappu Yadav, claiming to represent the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Delhi Police have brought the accused who is identified as Mahesh Pandey, to Purnia for further investigation. The incident began with a threatening WhatsApp call to Yadav from a UAE-registered number, following one of his tweets. Alarmed by the threat, Yadav promptly reported it to the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP), leading to a swift investigation.

Pandey, a resident of Delhi, reportedly used a SIM card obtained from his sister-in-law in the UAE to make the threatening call. During the call, he instructed Yadav to cease what he described as "baseless statements." Investigators believe the intimidation was intended to silence the outspoken MP, who has a record of raising controversial issues. Additional suspects have surfaced in connection with the threat, including Mahendra Pandey, whom authorities are also investigating.

After apprehending Mahesh Pandey, the Delhi Police handed him over to the Purnia police for further questioning. Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma confirmed that Pandey has confessed to his involvement in the incident. The police seized the mobile phone and SIM card used in the crime as evidence and a complaint was lodged at the Kehat police station.

Read more: Death Threats Don't Scare Me, I'll Do My Work: Pappu Yadav

Purnia: The police arrested a man, who threatened Bihar's Purnia MP, Pappu Yadav, claiming to represent the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Delhi Police have brought the accused who is identified as Mahesh Pandey, to Purnia for further investigation. The incident began with a threatening WhatsApp call to Yadav from a UAE-registered number, following one of his tweets. Alarmed by the threat, Yadav promptly reported it to the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP), leading to a swift investigation.

Pandey, a resident of Delhi, reportedly used a SIM card obtained from his sister-in-law in the UAE to make the threatening call. During the call, he instructed Yadav to cease what he described as "baseless statements." Investigators believe the intimidation was intended to silence the outspoken MP, who has a record of raising controversial issues. Additional suspects have surfaced in connection with the threat, including Mahendra Pandey, whom authorities are also investigating.

After apprehending Mahesh Pandey, the Delhi Police handed him over to the Purnia police for further questioning. Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma confirmed that Pandey has confessed to his involvement in the incident. The police seized the mobile phone and SIM card used in the crime as evidence and a complaint was lodged at the Kehat police station.

Read more: Death Threats Don't Scare Me, I'll Do My Work: Pappu Yadav

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAPPU YADAVWHO THREATENED PAPPU YADAVLAWRENCE BISHNOIMAHESH PANDEY THREATENS PAPPU YADAVPURNIA MP PAPPU YADAV THREATENED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.