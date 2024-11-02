Delhi Man Arrested For Posing As Lawrence Bishnoi Aide To Threaten Purnia MP Pappu Yadav

Purnia: The police arrested a man, who threatened Bihar's Purnia MP, Pappu Yadav, claiming to represent the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The Delhi Police have brought the accused who is identified as Mahesh Pandey, to Purnia for further investigation. The incident began with a threatening WhatsApp call to Yadav from a UAE-registered number, following one of his tweets. Alarmed by the threat, Yadav promptly reported it to the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP), leading to a swift investigation.

Pandey, a resident of Delhi, reportedly used a SIM card obtained from his sister-in-law in the UAE to make the threatening call. During the call, he instructed Yadav to cease what he described as "baseless statements." Investigators believe the intimidation was intended to silence the outspoken MP, who has a record of raising controversial issues. Additional suspects have surfaced in connection with the threat, including Mahendra Pandey, whom authorities are also investigating.

After apprehending Mahesh Pandey, the Delhi Police handed him over to the Purnia police for further questioning. Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma confirmed that Pandey has confessed to his involvement in the incident. The police seized the mobile phone and SIM card used in the crime as evidence and a complaint was lodged at the Kehat police station.

