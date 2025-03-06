Delhi To Witness Major Healthcare Reforms In 100 Days, Says Health Minister Pankaj Kumar

New Delhi: Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has announced major reforms in Delhi's healthcare system within the next 100 days. Following a meeting with health department officials at the Secretariat on Thursday, Singh discussed the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the capital. He also stated that no health schemes from the previous Kejriwal-led government would continue, calling them "corrupt".

Singh accused the previous government of blocking Ayushman Bharat's implementation in Delhi. He assured that an MoU with the central government would be signed soon to bring the scheme into effect. Under this scheme, the Delhi government and the Central government will each bear Rs 5 lakh of treatment costs for eligible patients.

"The past government did not allow the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Delhi. Now, we will ensure its implementation. Also, the CAG report has revealed that the previous AAP government awarded medicine tenders to backlisted companies. We will ensure quality medicines for Delhi's citizens," Singh said.

Singh emphasised strict enforcement of the EWS quota in private hospitals. Hospitals must reserve 10 per cent of admissions and 25 per cent of OPD consultations for economically weaker section (EWS) patients. Nodal officers will be appointed to monitor compliance and audit hospitals every three months.

The Health Minister also highlighted that 20 per cent of births in Delhi still happen at home, posing health risks. To address this, mother- child centers will be established to ensure better maternal and infant care. Singh announced a review of 2,500 rented Mohalla Clinics, claiming that most would be shut down due to inefficiency. The Delhi government will establish new clinics in their place.

To improve access to dental care, 10 mobile dental vans will operate across Delhi. These vans will provide on-the-spot treatment and reduce the burden on hospitals, Singh added.