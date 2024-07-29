ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi LG VK Saxena Visits Protesting Students; Mayor Calls Emergency Meeting Over Flooding Incident

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

Following the deaths of the three students in a coaching centre basement flood, Delhi LG VK Saxena assured protestors that action would be taken. Concurrently, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has organised an emergency meeting to address the issue and involve relevant officials.

Following the deaths of the three students in a coaching centre basement flood, Delhi LG VK Saxena assured protestors that action would be taken. Concurrently, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has organised an emergency meeting to address the issue and involve relevant officials.
Students hold candle march demanding justice for victims of Old Rajinder Nagar Incident (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi LG V K Saxena on Monday visited the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar and interacted with students protesting over the death of three civil services aspirants after their institute's basement got flooded with rainwater. Officials said the protesting students explained their grievances to Saxena who assured them that action would be taken in the matter.

The three students died Saturday evening after water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement of the coaching institute where a library was set up.

In a related development, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has scheduled an emergency meeting of civic officials over the deaths of three IAS aspirants after the basement of their coaching centre got flooded following heavy rain, officials said on Monday. The meeting will be held at 3 pm at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters, an official told PTI.

The MCD commissioner, water board chief executive officer and the public works department principal secretary will attend the meeting, the official said. The meeting was called after three IAS aspirants died due to flooding of their institute's basement in the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar following heavy rain last week.

New Delhi: Delhi LG V K Saxena on Monday visited the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar and interacted with students protesting over the death of three civil services aspirants after their institute's basement got flooded with rainwater. Officials said the protesting students explained their grievances to Saxena who assured them that action would be taken in the matter.

The three students died Saturday evening after water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement of the coaching institute where a library was set up.

In a related development, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has scheduled an emergency meeting of civic officials over the deaths of three IAS aspirants after the basement of their coaching centre got flooded following heavy rain, officials said on Monday. The meeting will be held at 3 pm at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters, an official told PTI.

The MCD commissioner, water board chief executive officer and the public works department principal secretary will attend the meeting, the official said. The meeting was called after three IAS aspirants died due to flooding of their institute's basement in the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar following heavy rain last week.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI LG ON FLOODING INCIDENTCOACHING CENTRE FLOODINGOLD RAJINDER NAGAR INCIDENTDELHI COACHING FLOOD INCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.