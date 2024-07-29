Delhi LG VK Saxena Visits Protesting Students; Mayor Calls Emergency Meeting Over Flooding Incident

New Delhi: Delhi LG V K Saxena on Monday visited the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar and interacted with students protesting over the death of three civil services aspirants after their institute's basement got flooded with rainwater. Officials said the protesting students explained their grievances to Saxena who assured them that action would be taken in the matter.

The three students died Saturday evening after water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement of the coaching institute where a library was set up.

In a related development, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has scheduled an emergency meeting of civic officials over the deaths of three IAS aspirants after the basement of their coaching centre got flooded following heavy rain, officials said on Monday. The meeting will be held at 3 pm at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters, an official told PTI.

The MCD commissioner, water board chief executive officer and the public works department principal secretary will attend the meeting, the official said. The meeting was called after three IAS aspirants died due to flooding of their institute's basement in the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar following heavy rain last week.