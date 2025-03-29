Delhi LG VK Saxena’s Defamation Case Against Medha Patkar: Verdict Deferred To April 4

New Delhi: The Sessions Court of Saket Court of Delhi has deferred the decision on the petition challenging the sentence of Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar, who was convicted in a criminal defamation case filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The decision was deferred on Saturday due to the unavailability of Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh. The verdict in this case will now be pronounced on April 4.
Earlier during the hearing, the lawyer appearing for VK Saxena had urged the court to direct Medha Patkar to surrender, saying that Patkar's petition is not admissible. He argued that it should be dismissed, as Medha Patkar's petition does not have her signature.
Medha Patkar’s Sentence
On July 27, 2024, the Sessions Court issued a notice to VK Saxena, staying the decision of the Judicial Magistrate. Medha Patkar has challenged the sentence of five months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 lakhs imposed by the judicial magistrate in the sessions court.
The judicial magistrate had sentenced Medha Patkar on July 1, 2024. The judicial magistrate's court stated that while the maximum sentence in this case is two years, considering Medha Patkar's health, a sentence of five months was awarded. The court had also ordered a suspension of this sentence for 30 days.
Medha Patkar’s Conviction
The court had convicted Medha Patkar under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code. The court determined that it was evident that Medha Patkar had levelled false allegations against VK Saxena with the intent to damage his reputation.
It may be recalled that on November 25, 2000, Medha Patkar issued a statement accusing VK Saxena of engaging in hawala transactions and called him a coward. Patkar alleged that VK Saxena was mortgaging the people of Gujarat and its resources for foreign interests. The statement was considered a direct attack on Saxena's integrity.
Medha Patkar’s Defence
Medha Patkar, in her defence filed in court, stated that VK Saxena has been issuing false and defamatory statements against her since 2000. She also claimed that VK Saxena physically attacked her in 2002, after which she had lodged an FIR in Ahmedabad. Patkar argued that VK Saxena was working for corporate interests and was against the demands of those opposing the Sardar Sarovar Project.
Legal Proceedings
VK Saxena had filed a criminal defamation case against Medha Patkar in the Ahmedabad court in 2001. The trial court of Gujarat took cognizance of the matter. Later, in 2003, the Supreme Court transferred the hearing of this case from Gujarat to Saket Court in Delhi. In 2011, Medha Patkar declared herself innocent and stated that she would face trial. When VK Saxena filed the case in Ahmedabad, he was the President of the National Council for Civil Liberties.
Allegations Against VK Saxena
It is alleged that in 2002, social activist Medha Patkar was conducting a peaceful meeting at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. The meeting, held under Patkar’s leadership, was focused on peace efforts after the Gujarat riots.
According to Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, some people entered the meeting, including two BJP leaders and the current Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Based on video evidence and court documents from Ahmedabad, it was established that the men assaulted the women present. Medha Patkar reportedly had to run into a room and lock herself inside to escape the attack.
In October 2023, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed in a press conference that VK Saxena, who was accused in the case, had filed an application in a Gujarat court stating, "I am no longer an ordinary man, I am now in a constitutional post and, being in a constitutional post, I should be exempted from criminal proceedings against me."
According to Bhardwaj, the Constitution provides exemptions only for the President and Governors, and such an exemption cannot be extended to the Lieutenant Governor.
The final verdict in Medha Patkar’s defamation case is now expected on April 4, 2025.
