Delhi LG Saxena Approves Suspension of Medical College Assistant Professor in Sexual Harassment Case

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena approved the suspension of an assistant professor on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing MBBS girl students at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College, Rohini.

In the order issued by the LG, it was said that he approved the suspension with immediate effect and further initiated major disciplinary proceedings against the professor.

He said the "shocking incident of sexual harassment" took place in a medical college, so a mere transfer of the accused, as recommended by the internal complaints committee of the medical college, will not mitigate the "intimidating atmosphere" for the students.

"I approve the proposal of placing the officer under suspension with immediate effect, under Rule 10 of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965," the LG said, pointing out that the alleged act of the accused involved "moral turpitude."

Saxena also advised the department concerned to resubmit the proposal for the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the accused with the due recommendations of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) as the Delhi Chief Minister, who is the chairman of the panel, is in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, in March 2023, the students of the medical college and their families accused the assistant professor and sought immediate action against Dr Salim Shaikh, and a demonstration was held.

In February of this year, the students of the medical college first complained to the principal of the college about the accused. After this, the police registered a case, but no further action was taken.

Nearly a month later, when the female students protested, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj directed immediate action against the principal and the department head for the condemnable act of pressurising the students to withdraw their complaint.