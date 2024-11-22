ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi LG Praises CM Atishi, Calls Her 'Thousand Times Better Than Her Predecessor'

Delhi LG V K Saxena praising CM Atishi said she is "a thousand times better" than her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi LG Praises CM Atishi, Calls Her 'Thousand Times Better Than Her Predecessor'
File photo of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena (ANI)
By PTI

New Delhi: In a rare praise for Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday said she is "a thousand times better" than her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal.

At the seventh convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women here, Saxena said, "I am happy today that Delhi's CM is a woman, and I can confidently say that she is a thousand times better than her predecessor." While making the comment, he took a glance at Atishi who attended the convocation ceremony and addressed the students.

In his speech, Saxena told the students, "As you move ahead, you have four guiding stars. First is your responsibility towards yourself, the second is your responsibility towards your parents and family while the third responsibility is towards the society and nation building." "The fourth responsibility is to prove yourself as women who have broken the glass ceiling of gender and stand on par with others in all fields," he said.

The AAP and BJP have been at loggerheads over a range of issues, including governance and control of bureaucracy after Kejriwal tendered his resignation in September and said that he would seek a "certificate of honesty" from the public in light of the corruption charges he faced.

Kejriwal had proposed Atishi's name as the chief minister at a meeting of the legislature party and it was unanimously accepted.

