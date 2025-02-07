Delhi LG Orders Probe Into AAP's Poaching Allegations Against BJP

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Friday ordered an anti-corruption branch (ACB) probe into allegations by AAP leaders that the BJP had attempted to poach its candidates, officials said. The direction to the chief secretary came in response to a representation by Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal to the LG's office.

Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of attempting to poach 16 party candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll results on February 8. He alleged that the AAP candidates received offers from the BJP with the promise of ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore each if they switched sides.

Similar allegations were also levelled by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and other leaders.

In a letter to the LG, Mittal said the allegations levelled by AAP leaders without any proof were a serious matter that required a probe. AAP leaders are trying to create "panic and situation of unrest" in Delhi by spreading such "false and misleading information", he claimed.