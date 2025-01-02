Delhi LG Orders Major Police Reshuffle Ahead of 2025 Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections scheduled this year, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has initiated a major administrative reshuffle in the Delhi Police.
On the first day of 2025, 26 officers, including Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs), were transferred to new postings, signalling a significant overhaul in the police department.
Key Transfers:
1. ACP Manasvi Vashisht is now Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gandhi Nagar, replacing ACP Dinesh Kumar, who has been shifted to ACP Operations, Outer North District.
2. Inspector Rupesh Kumar Khatri, previously SHO Sarojini Nagar, will now serve as SHO Welcome.
3. Inspector Sukhbir Singh Malik was reassigned from SHO Okhla Industrial Areas to SHO Connaught Place.
4. Inspector Gurmail Singh was transferred from SHO Maurice Nagar to SHO Tilak Marg.
5. Inspector Atul Tyagi was moved from SHO Dayalpur to SHO Sarojini Nagar.
Other officers, who have been given fresh assignments are:
- Inspector Khalid Hussain was moved from SHO Tughlaq Road to SHO Cybder Dwarka District.
- Inspector Dhananjay Gupta was reassigned from SHO Tilak Marg to NAV/DAP.
- Inspector Satwinder Singh was transferred from SHO Civil Lines to SHO Seemapuri.
- Inspector Rajesh Kumar was reassigned from SHO Govindpuri to SHO Tughlaq Road.
- Inspector Paramveer Dahiya was moved from SHO Bhalswa Dairy to SHO Dayalpur.
- Inspector Devendra Singh Oberoi was moved from SHO Seemapuri to SHO Maurice Nagar.
- Inspector Sanjay Nyoliya was transferred from SHO Maidan Garhi to Security.
- Inspector Dharamveer Singh was transferred from Inspector Sadar Bazaar to SHO Govindpuri.
- Inspector Hanumant Singh was moved from East District to SHO Civil Lines.
- Inspector Surendra Singh Yadav was transferred from West District to SHO Bhalswa Dairy.
- Inspector Satendra Mohan was reassigned from L&O Patparganj Industrial Area to SHO Mandir Marg.
- Inspector Sanjeev Kumar was moved from SHO Connaught Place to Delhi Police Academy.
- Inspector Rajiv Kumar was transferred from Supreme Court Security to Traffic.
- Inspector Ajit Kumar was reassigned from Security to Crime.
- Inspector Anant Kumar Gunjan was transferred from Delhi Police Academy to Traffic.
- Inspector Vinay Yadav was reassigned from Crime to Traffic.
- Inspector Sushil Kumar was moved from Crime to Traffic.
- Inspector Sanjeev Kumar was transferred from EOW to Traffic.
- Inspector Amit Kumar was reassigned from SHO Mandir Marg to SHO Maidan Garhi.
This reshuffle comes as Delhi gears up for assembly polls, with the Aam Aadmi Praty (AAP) seeking a third consecutive term. The election is seen as a litmus test for AAP's governance model and public appeal. Earlier on December 26, Delhi LG ordered the transfer of 11 police officials.
