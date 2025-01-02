ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi LG Orders Major Police Reshuffle Ahead of 2025 Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections scheduled this year, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has initiated a major administrative reshuffle in the Delhi Police.

On the first day of 2025, 26 officers, including Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs), were transferred to new postings, signalling a significant overhaul in the police department.

Key Transfers:

1. ACP Manasvi Vashisht is now Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gandhi Nagar, replacing ACP Dinesh Kumar, who has been shifted to ACP Operations, Outer North District.

2. Inspector Rupesh Kumar Khatri, previously SHO Sarojini Nagar, will now serve as SHO Welcome.