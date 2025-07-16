Delhi LG Orders ACB Probe Into Alleged Rs 145 Crore Scam In Jai Bhim Scheme

New Delhi: Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to probe the alleged irregularities and corruption in the Jai Bhim Pratibha Vikas Yojna during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference with SC/ST Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj, Education Minister Ashish Sood alleged that a bill of Rs 145 crore was prepared during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021-22 for payment to private coaching institutes. “However, the previous AAP government neither sought any list of students from the coaching institutes nor verified them,” he alleged.

Sood further claimed that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had recommended an investigation into the scam in response to the allegation of the scam, following which the LG directed the ACB to initiate a probe.

Delhi's SC/ST Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj and Education Minister Ashish Sood addressing press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 (ETV Bharat)

The scheme offered free coaching to SC, ST, and OBC students at private institutes for various competitive exams, including the civil services.

Separately, the CM Gupta minister took to the social media site X, highlighting the issue. “In the year 2020-21, serious financial irregularities have come to light in the ‘Jai Bhim Chief Minister Talent Development Scheme’ run by the AAP government. The budget for this scheme was only ₹15 crore, but the ‘AAP’ government pushed forward files with fake bills amounting to over ₹142 crore,” she wrote.

“The Aam Aadmi Party has looted the future of Dalit children by seizing power in the name of Dalits. They have insulted Babasaheb’s ideals and tainted the sacred field of education with their corrupt policies,” she adds.

The CM also alleged that the claims of free coaching through institutions were found to be 100% fake. “The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) will now investigate these financial irregularities. Very soon, the truth will be separated from the lies,” she said.

“The Aam Aadmi Party, which indulged in corruption in the name of Baba Saheb, will have to account for every single paisa. The politics of ‘AAP’ has always been about pretence in the name of Dalits, but when it came to fulfilling responsibilities, they did not hesitate to rob the very rights of those they claimed to represent. Now their true face will be exposed before the public,” she adds.