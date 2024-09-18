ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi LG Proposes September 21 Swearing-In Of CM-Designate Atishi

author img

By PTI

Published : 17 minutes ago

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday moved outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, proposing September 21 for the swearing-in of his successor Atishi, sources said.

Delhi LG Moves Outgoing Kejriwal's Letter To President Murmu, Proposes Sept 21 For Oath Taking Of Atishi
File Photo of Atishi (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has in a communication to President Droupadi Murmu proposed September 21 as the date for the swearing-in of Chief Minister-designate Atishi, sources said on Wednesday.

They said outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation letter has also been moved to Murmu. However, the sources said that the AAP legislature party has not proposed any date for the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister-designate.

Kejriwal tendered his resignation to the LG on Tuesday and Atishi staked a claim to form a new government in the national capital.

