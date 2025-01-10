ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi LG Issues Gazette Notification For Assembly Elections

V K Saxena has issued a gazette notification for the assembly polls in Delhi, following recommendations from the ECI.

File photo of VK Saxena (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday has issued gazette notification for the assembly elections in the national capital, following recommendations from the Election Commission of India. According to the official notification dated January 10, the election schedule has been announced in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

"As recommended by the Election Commission of India, the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi is hereby pleased to call upon all the Assembly Constituencies in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, to elect members to the Legislative Assembly of the NCT of Delhi," the notification said.

The existing Legislative Assembly of Delhi, unless sooner dissolved, shall continue up to and including February 23 and shall, thereafter, stand dissolved on the expiration of its duration, it added. According to the notification, the last date for filing nominations is January 17, scrutiny is set for January 18 and withdrawals are allowed until January 20.

Voting will occur on February 5 from 7 am to 6 pm and the election process will conclude by February 10, the notification said. The current assembly will stand dissolved on February 23, paving the way for the formation of a new government, it reads.

Earlier on January 7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the Ninth Delhi Assembly election to be held on February 5 in a single phase for all its 70 constituencies with counting of votes on February 8.

