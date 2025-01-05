Delhi LG Grants Relaxation In Criteria For Jobs To 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Victims

New Delhi: Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved relaxation in educational and age criteria to all 88 anti-Sikh riots victims who have applied for jobs under the Delhi government, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday. The applicants have been granted full relaxation in required educational qualification and extended upper age limit to 55 years for all the 88 applicants, they said.

The relaxation has been approved for their appointment as multi tasking staff in different government departments. "Repeated representations had been made by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, public representatives and groups of victims, who had met LG recently, in this regard," said a note from LG office.

A rehabilitation package, including provision of jobs was sanctioned by Union Home ministry on January 16, 2006, for the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The Revenue department of Delhi government in a subsequent special drive got 72 applications out of which appointment was given to 22 applicants by obtaining age relaxation from the then LG.

In October, 2024, Saxena granted full relaxation in required educational qualification for left out 50 applicants out of total 72. The revenue department was also directed to process the cases for granting employment to the children of the applicants who surpassed the age of employment, officials said.

The department held special camps last month and invited applications for employment to family members of 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims. A total of 199 applications, were received, of which 89 candidates were found eligible, but all these were above the age limit and a few also missed out on the required educational qualification, they said.