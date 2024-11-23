ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi LG Asks AAP Govt To Address DSFDC Salary Crisis, Revive Corporation

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday asked the AAP government to immediately resolve the issue of unpaid salaries of DSFDC employees, said a Raj Niwas statement.

Meanwhile, the AAP in a statement alleged that the BJP stopped the works of Delhiites by arresting Arvind Kejriwal, halting all progress in Delhi. "Now that he is out of jail, work has resumed and employees will soon receive their pending salaries," it said.

The Delhi SC/ST/OBC/Minorities and Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (DSFDC) serves the SC, ST, OBC, minority, safai karamcharis and physically handicapped sections of the society.

The lieutenant governor advised the Delhi government to revive the "once robust" corporation, lying defunct due to "apathy and neglect" for the last 10 years. The employees, who have not received salaries for the past nine months, recently met with the LG to voice their grievances, it stated.