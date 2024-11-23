ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi LG Asks AAP Govt To Address DSFDC Salary Crisis, Revive Corporation

The Delhi SC/ST/OBC/Minorities and Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (DSFDC) serves the SC, ST, OBC, minority, and physically handicapped sections of the society.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday asked the AAP government to immediately resolve the issue of unpaid salaries of DSFDC employees, said a Raj Niwas statement.

Meanwhile, the AAP in a statement alleged that the BJP stopped the works of Delhiites by arresting Arvind Kejriwal, halting all progress in Delhi. "Now that he is out of jail, work has resumed and employees will soon receive their pending salaries," it said.

The Delhi SC/ST/OBC/Minorities and Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (DSFDC) serves the SC, ST, OBC, minority, safai karamcharis and physically handicapped sections of the society.

The lieutenant governor advised the Delhi government to revive the "once robust" corporation, lying defunct due to "apathy and neglect" for the last 10 years. The employees, who have not received salaries for the past nine months, recently met with the LG to voice their grievances, it stated.

"The delegation informed the LG about the financial hardship faced by employees, including the tragic suicide of one staff member on campus, and the mental distress caused by continued financial insecurity," the statement read.

Established in 1983, the DSFDC was a key institution providing financial support and training to marginalised sections, it said. It mentioned that the DSFDC successfully ran programmes such as economic development schemes, institutional credit facilitation, and self-employment initiatives.

The lieutenant governor highlighted the urgent need for restructuring and financial support to restore the corporation's functioning.

