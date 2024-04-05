Law Faculty students demands roll back of alleged fee hike: Delhi University

New Delhi : The students of Delhi University’s Law Faculty are demanding roll back of alleged fee hike and resolve other issues. Talking about the issues which were raised by the students, Aditya Tomar, president, ABVP Campus Law Centre said, “We raised our issues yesterday and demanded for resolving them as the students are facing problems.”

Responding to queries regarding these issues, Prof Anju Vali Tikku, Dean, Delhi University Law Faculty told ETV Bharat, “To resolve these problems, a process is already underway. We will sort out these issues very soon. We will write letters to concerned authorities for further steps for some issues which belong to the University level.”

Explaining the concerning points, Akash Soni, president, Campus Law Centre Students’ Union said, “We have raised our demands and asked the administration to resolve them. The main focus of demands was roll back of fee, repair of CCTVs in library and clear potable water facility in the campus.”

The students alleged that despite several requests to the administration to roll back the increased fee, no step has yet been taken which is an extra burden for students who belong to different sections of the society.

“We met Dean regarding our problems. She has assured us to reply to our demands within one week,” Abhinav Jha, secretary, CLC Students’ Union told ETV Bharat.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday held a protest against these issues and asked the administration to resolve the problems.

Besides this, the students raised several other concerning points which are to be addressed including providing hard copy of latest case material, facility of WiFi, updated books in library, proper working condition of CCTV cameras in library and proper functional E-library and E-Question papers for specially abled persons.