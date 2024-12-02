Delhi Law And Order Gone Haywire: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: After lambasting the Centre for the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal met traders in Tilak Nagar in West Delhi on Monday and interacted with them about the threat perceptions from gangsters. Some victims of gangster menace apprised him of constant ransom calls and threats from the hooligans. The AAP convenor assured them of all possible help.

Kejriwal demanded Amit Shah provide security to the people of Delhi. "The law and order of Delhi is under you. On one hand, unemployment is on the rise due to the closure of businesses and unemployed youths are being used for shootouts on the other. We should sympathise with the victims of shootouts and ransom so that they do not get petrified. We have to eliminate the atmosphere of fear," he said.

Kejriwal said Tilak Nagar is a market bustling with activities. Two bike-borne riders fired at Singla Sweets a few months back. The owner of the entity said he received a ransom call of Rs 2 crore four days before the incident for which he loaded an FIR with the police. The shooting is an outcome of it as after the incident he was informed in another call that he had to face the consequence for not paying the amount. He was further told be be prepared for anything if the ransom was not paid. But he was resolute enough not to give in to the lampoons' demands.

Kejriwal further said about 22 rounds were fired at a car showroom, a little distance from the market area. The shooters left a note with the name of a gangster on it. Subsequently, the showroom owner received a call asking him to pay Rs five crore.

"We are seeing that such shootouts have become common in Delhi. Just two days ago I went to Nangloi. There too, a shootout happened outside a shop. So far this year, 160 ransom calls have been received. These are the calls that are in the police records. What often happens is that when a businessman receives a call, he is told not to inform the police or else he will have to face the consequences. Many people do not tell the police out of fear. From this, it can be assumed that a ransom call is coming every second day in Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal said Delhi businessmen are scared that their turn may come any time. "We have never seen such a scenario in Delhi. This is not right. Where will our children go? And secondly, some people have closed their businesses and left. If businesses are closed, unemployment will rise and these gangsters are using 17-year-old children as shooters by paying them Rs 10,000-20,000. A chain is being formed in such a way," he added.