Delhi: Jailed BRS leader K Kavitha Discharged from Hospital after a 2-Hour Treatment

New Delhi : BRS leader K Kavitha, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam in Delhi, has been discharged from DDU Hospital. According to hospital sources, Kavitha was brought to the hospital around 4:30 pm on Tuesday after her health deteriorated. She was directly admitted to the emergency. After primary treatment in the emergency, she has been shifted to another ward.

"Kavitha was taken to the hospital at around 4.30 pm after she complained of some gynaecological problems and a high fever. She was kept under observation and some tests were conducted on her," an official told news agency PTI. The official said that after staying in the hospital for two hours, she was sent back to jail. He said that she had been kept in Tihar Jail No. 6.

Sources said the BRS leader often faces gynaecological problems in jail and a team of doctors takes care of her in Tihar. This month, the Delhi High Court refused to grant her bail in the ED and CBI cases of the liquor scam. The 46-year-old Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from his residence in Hyderabad on March 15 in connection with the money laundering case of the liquor scam. While, on April 11, the CBI arrested her from Tihar Jail in a corruption case related to the alleged scam.

AAP attacks on Kejriwal's health: Meanwhile, the blame game continues on the health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail in connection with the liquor scam. AAP is accusing the Tihar jail administration of playing with his health. The jail administration is denying these allegations. Yesterday, on Monday, the jail administration clarified Kejriwal's weight and denied AAP's allegations of his weight loss of 8.5 kg. It said that in the last one and a quarter months, his weight has decreased by two kg, not 8.5 kg.

ED's allegation on Kavitha: ED's chargesheet alleges that the 'South Group' gave a bribe of Rs 100 crore to AAP in exchange for a large share of liquor licenses in Delhi. Kavitha is allegedly a prominent member of this 'South Group'. The agency claimed that Kavitha, along with others, conspired with CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to gain benefits in the liquor scam. In return, she also gave Rs 100 crore to AAP. Kavitha was one of the main conspirators and beneficiaries of the scam, the agency alleged.