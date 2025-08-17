Delhi Is Witnessing A Development Revolution, Says PM Modi, After Inaugurating Rs 11000 Crore Highway Projects

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the national capital is witnessing a development revolution, after inaugurating two major national highway projects -- the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) -- worth a combined cost of nearly Rs 11,000 crore. "These projects will increase the convenience of the people of the entire NCR of Delhi and Gurugram.

Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi said that the Urban Extension Road will help in freeing Delhi from the mountains of garbage. "Lakhs of tons of garbage have been used in building the Urban Extension Road. By reducing the mountains of garbage, the waste material has been used in building the road, and it has been done in a scientific way. Our government is engaged in freeing the people of Delhi from every such problem," said Modi.

To make India stronger, we must take inspiration from Chakradhari Mohan (Shri Krishna), said Modi, and added, "to make India self-reliant, we must follow the path of Chakradhari Mohan (Mahatma Gandhi)."

Modi said that the BJP government in Delhi is continuously engaged in cleaning the River Yamuna. "I have been informed that 16 lakh metric tons of silt have been removed from the Yamuna in the recent past. Not only that, in a very short time, 650 DEVI electric buses have been started in Delhi. In the future, these electric buses will surpass the figure of around 2000," he said.

The PM said that the government's reforms mean expansion of good governance, while stating that next-generation GST reforms are set to bring double benefits for citizens across the country.

Modi added that this is also the first time that the BJP governments are in power simultaneously in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. "This shows how much blessing the BJP has received from this entire region. However, some political parties are still unable to digest the people's blessings. They have become completely disconnected from the people’s trust and ground realities," he said.

The two projects have been developed under the Government's comprehensive plan to decongest the national capital, with the objective of improving connectivity, cutting travel time, and reducing traffic in Delhi and its surrounding areas.

The 10.1 km long Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs 5,360 crore. The section will also provide Multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi, DMRC Blue line and Orange line, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station and the Dwarka cluster Bus Depot. This section comprises: 5.9 km from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Dwarka Sector-21 and 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 RUB to the Delhi-Haryana Border, providing direct connectivity to Urban Extension Road-II.

The 19 km-long Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway was earlier inaugurated by the Prime Minister in March 2024.

The Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), along with new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, was built at a cost of around Rs 5,580 Crores. It will ease traffic on Delhi's Inner and Outer Ring Roads and busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09.

The new spurs will give direct access to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, improve industrial connectivity, cut city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the National Capital Region.