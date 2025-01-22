ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Is Warming Up for a Few Days, But Cold Waves Aren’t Over Yet: Is Winter Making A Comeback?

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The weather across northwest, central, and eastern India is showing signs of a shift, with temperatures rising steadily over the past few days. While the region has seen relief from the biting cold, an approaching western disturbance promises a mix of rain, snowfall, and fluctuating temperatures in the coming week.

A Change in the Air

According to Skymet Weather, the sunny days and soft winds in northwest India have brought temporary relief from the intense cold, with both minimum and maximum temperatures climbing above seasonal averages. This unusual warmth, which has broken records of the past several years, is set to change as cloud cover and rain re-enter the forecast.

Rain and Snowfall Expected

According to Skymet Weather, temperatures in northwest, central, and eastern India are expected to rise slightly today. Light rain and snowfall are likely in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, while Tamil Nadu may experience light rainfall. A new western disturbance is forecasted to arrive in the western Himalayan region on January 22, bringing light to moderate rain to parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and northwestern Uttar Pradesh.

Weather expert Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President of Skymet Weather Services, said, "The last two to three days have seen rising temperatures in Delhi-NCR and the surrounding regions. Maximum temperatures are currently 5–6 degrees above normal, while minimum temperatures are 3–4 degrees higher. However, this trend is expected to reverse."

"From January 22 onward, snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will intensify, while a cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan will lead to light to moderate rain in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This rainfall will lower maximum temperatures in the region, bringing back a sense of winter chill," Palawat added.

The effect of the western disturbance will persist, causing icy winds from January 24 to 28. These conditions are likely to drive both day and night temperatures down significantly. Additionally, another western disturbance is expected from January 29 to February 4, which will result in further snowfall in the northern mountains.