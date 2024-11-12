ETV Bharat / bharat

Interstate Arms Smuggling Racket Busted in Delhi, 18 Arrested

Delhi police recovered four automatic pistols, eight country-made pistols, one country-made rifle besides other weapons from the arrested arms smuggling gang.

Delhi: Interstate Arms Smuggling Racket Busted
Delhi: Interstate Arms Smuggling Racket Busted (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 minutes ago

New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a big racket of inter-state arms smuggling and arrested 18 people involved in the gang. Four automatic pistols, 8 country-made pistols, one country-made rifle, three knives and a stolen car have been recovered from them.

Special Police Commissioner of Crime Branch, Devesh Chandra Srivastava said that many among the arrested accused are still studying different courses. The arrested persons have been identified as Arshad (a resident of Ghazipur), Suleman Ansari (Shastri Mohalla), Anuj (Patparganj), Arjun (Patparganj), Asif (Patparganj), Salman (Shakarpur), Ajay (Ghaziabad), Ankit (Baghpat), Harendra (Gopalpur), Vans, Rohit, Gaurav, Imran, Abhay Yadav, Chetan Sharma and Madan (all residents of Ghaziabad).

Tax evasion

The Police Commissioner said that Salman was arrested when he was going with illegal weapons in a car to commit a crime in Noida. He was brought to Ghazipur Police Station. The car was also found to be a stolen one. The accused allegedly said that they had bought the weapon from Anuj of Patparganj, after which Anuj was also arrested. Anuj had bought weapons from Asif, Salman and Ajay, who were also arrested. Three pistols and 6 live cartridges were recovered from the three.

Ajay allegedly said that he had supplied many illegal weapons to Madan, who along with Rohit and Gaurav was also arrested. A semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from them.

Read More

  1. Infants, Older Adults In India Exposed To More Heatwave Days In Last Decade, Lancet Report Reveals
  2. Odisha Struggles With Post-Cyclone Flooding; Thousands Relocated, Power Restoration Hampered

New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a big racket of inter-state arms smuggling and arrested 18 people involved in the gang. Four automatic pistols, 8 country-made pistols, one country-made rifle, three knives and a stolen car have been recovered from them.

Special Police Commissioner of Crime Branch, Devesh Chandra Srivastava said that many among the arrested accused are still studying different courses. The arrested persons have been identified as Arshad (a resident of Ghazipur), Suleman Ansari (Shastri Mohalla), Anuj (Patparganj), Arjun (Patparganj), Asif (Patparganj), Salman (Shakarpur), Ajay (Ghaziabad), Ankit (Baghpat), Harendra (Gopalpur), Vans, Rohit, Gaurav, Imran, Abhay Yadav, Chetan Sharma and Madan (all residents of Ghaziabad).

Tax evasion

The Police Commissioner said that Salman was arrested when he was going with illegal weapons in a car to commit a crime in Noida. He was brought to Ghazipur Police Station. The car was also found to be a stolen one. The accused allegedly said that they had bought the weapon from Anuj of Patparganj, after which Anuj was also arrested. Anuj had bought weapons from Asif, Salman and Ajay, who were also arrested. Three pistols and 6 live cartridges were recovered from the three.

Ajay allegedly said that he had supplied many illegal weapons to Madan, who along with Rohit and Gaurav was also arrested. A semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from them.

Read More

  1. Infants, Older Adults In India Exposed To More Heatwave Days In Last Decade, Lancet Report Reveals
  2. Odisha Struggles With Post-Cyclone Flooding; Thousands Relocated, Power Restoration Hampered

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHISMUGGLINGARRESTEDARMS SMUGGLINGARMS SMUGGLING GANG

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.