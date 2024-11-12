Interstate Arms Smuggling Racket Busted in Delhi, 18 Arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a big racket of inter-state arms smuggling and arrested 18 people involved in the gang. Four automatic pistols, 8 country-made pistols, one country-made rifle, three knives and a stolen car have been recovered from them.

Special Police Commissioner of Crime Branch, Devesh Chandra Srivastava said that many among the arrested accused are still studying different courses. The arrested persons have been identified as Arshad (a resident of Ghazipur), Suleman Ansari (Shastri Mohalla), Anuj (Patparganj), Arjun (Patparganj), Asif (Patparganj), Salman (Shakarpur), Ajay (Ghaziabad), Ankit (Baghpat), Harendra (Gopalpur), Vans, Rohit, Gaurav, Imran, Abhay Yadav, Chetan Sharma and Madan (all residents of Ghaziabad).

The Police Commissioner said that Salman was arrested when he was going with illegal weapons in a car to commit a crime in Noida. He was brought to Ghazipur Police Station. The car was also found to be a stolen one. The accused allegedly said that they had bought the weapon from Anuj of Patparganj, after which Anuj was also arrested. Anuj had bought weapons from Asif, Salman and Ajay, who were also arrested. Three pistols and 6 live cartridges were recovered from the three.

Ajay allegedly said that he had supplied many illegal weapons to Madan, who along with Rohit and Gaurav was also arrested. A semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from them.