Take Action Against Illicit Use Of Psychotropic Drugs: Health Secretary To States

New Delhi: Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday chaired an interactive meeting with state drug regulators to address the illicit use of psychotropic drugs under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and strengthen the regulatory capacities of States and UTs.

Srivastava said that regulatory standards need to be strong to ensure that only quality and effective medicines circulate in the country.

She urged state drug regulators to ensure that medicines are sold only through prescriptions so that NDPS drugs are not diverted for trafficking or other illicit uses.

Srivastava also complimented CDSCO and state drug regulators for completing risk-based inspections of 905 drug manufacturing and testing firms, resulting in 694 actions being taken so far.

According to Government data, opioids are the maximum used substance among children & adolescents (1.80 percent prevalence) between 10-17 years of age, followed by inhalants (1.17 percent) and cannabis (0.90 percent).

Similarly, cannabis is the substance used by the majority of adults between the age of 18-75 (3.30 percent prevalence) followed by opioids (2.10 percent) and sedatives (1.21 percent) used in India.

Top States With Maximum Drug Abuse Cases Registered

A total of 61642 drug abuse cases have been registered across India in 2024 with States like Kerala registering 18512 cases and 19914 arrests followed by 7153 cases in Punjab and 9729 arrests, Maharashtra 6708 cases and 6957 arrests and Uttar Pradesh 5028 cases and 6461 arrests.