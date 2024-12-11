ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: IGI Airport Police Arrested 540 Touts For Duping Travelers In 2024

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Police have arrested at least 540 persons this year for allegedly duping tourists and other travelers, officials said. The figure is almost double as compared to 264 in last year, and the action is aimed at providing a safe and secure environment for the tourists, they said.

In fraud cases that happened with foreign and domestic passengers at IGI Airport, the authorities took action against those belonging to several states from across India, with Delhi leading 373 arrests, followed by Uttar Pradesh (107), Haryana (32), and Bihar (11). Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport, said. Other states where the arrests were made included Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim, she said.

“These people at IGI Airport are involved in coercing, misguiding, or enticing passengers to use unauthorised services, which not only tarnishes the reputation of the nation but also compromises passengers’ safety,” Rangnani said.

These fraudsters often adopt a particular modus operandi to trap the travellers by making false promises of cheaper services. These deceptive practices leave passengers vulnerable to harassment, financial exploitation, and safety risks, the DCP said.

Rangnani recalled a case in which a French national, whose name was withheld, was duped of Rs 98,700. She alleged that a foreign passenger was approached by a fraudster posing as a helpful local and falsely informed upon his arrival in Delhi in September that the city was witnessing heavy protests, causing all hotels and public transport to shut down, then manipulating the passenger’s concerns.

“The accused and his associates lured the tourist into their trap with promises of alternate arrangements. The passenger was taken to multiple locations, where his credit card was used for Rs 98,700 under the guise of arranging a private vehicle to Varanasi. Ultimately, the tourist was abandoned on the roadside,” she said.

After receiving a complaint from the tourist, action was taken swiftly by the IGI Airport Police. The cops registered the complaint and launched a coordinated operation. Within 24 hours, the police apprehended four accused persons, including the mastermind. Further, they froze the suspects’ bank accounts, ensuring the recovery of the victim’s hard-earned money. This case highlights the deceptive tactics used by frauds, the DCP said.

Another incident was also reported in September in which a Japanese national, whose name was not disclosed, was visiting Delhi for the first time. He was targeted by fraud at IGI Airport and charged Rs 2,500 for travelling from the airport to CR Park. The victim's friend complained, prompting immediate action by the IGI Airport Police. After analysing CCTV footage and conducting on-ground enquiries, the police tracked down and arrested the two accused, Monu Bhati and Kamal; within a few hours, Rangnani recalled.

Giving examples of incidents, Rangnani highlighted another instance that took place earlier this year in which a group of fraudsters used fraudulent means to extort money from a solo female Japanese traveller by misguiding her about hotel closures. The accused attempted to coerce her into availing herself of their "premium" services. Upon receiving her complaint, the IGI Airport Police acted decisively, arresting the offenders and ensuring her safety.

IGI Airport police have taken several safety measures for foreign and national travellers to deal with these fraudulent persons.

Round-the-Clock Vigil