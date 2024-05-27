ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Hospital Fire: Court Sends Owner, Another Doctor to 3-Day Police Custody

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

A court in New Delhi granted the Police's request for three days of custodial interrogation of the private hospital's owner and on-call doctor where a fire claimed the lives of seven babies and injured five more.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

New Delhi: A court here on Monday allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking three days of custodial interrogation of the owner and on-duty doctor of the private hospital where a blaze killed seven newborns and injured five. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand sent Dr Naveen Khichi, the hospital's owner and Dr Aaksh -- who was on duty at the time of the fire late on Saturday -- to a three-day police custody.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited. Police arrested the two doctors on Sunday. A massive fire broke out on Saturday night at Baby Care New Born Child Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar that was allegedly operating illegally with an "expired" licence and no clearance from the fire department.

A case has been registered at Vivek Vihar police station under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life and personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence), 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

