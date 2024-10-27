ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Transfers Over 200 Judicial Officers

The Delhi HC has notified the transfer of over 200 judicial officers in its subordinate courts within the national capital.

Delhi High Court Transfers Over 200 Judicial Officers
Representative Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has notified immediate transfer of several judicial officers in its subordinate courts within the national capital.

In two separate notifications issued on October 25, the high court identified new postings for 233 judicial officers in Delhi Judicial Services and 23 in Delhi Higher Judicial Service. Besides transfers, these postings also included the induction of around 70 judicial officers in various districts upon completion of their training.

"Hon'ble the Chief Justice and Hon'ble Judges of this Court have been pleased to make postings/transfers in the Delhi Judicial Service with immediate effect," one notification read.

A similar notification was issued for Delhi Higher Judicial Service.

TAGGED:

