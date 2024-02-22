Mahua Moitra FEMA Case: Delhi HC to Hear TMC MP's Plea Against Leaking Confidential Info Today

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking to stop the ED from leaking “confidential and unconfirmed information” in connection with the probe against her under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999. Justice Subramaniam's bench will hear this case on Thursday.

In her plea, Mahua Moitra has demanded to stop 19 media houses from publishing “unconfirmed, false and defamatory information” against her in the case. ED had issued summons to Mahua Moitra for questioning on February 14 and February 20 in the alleged FEMA violation case. Moitra has demanded that the ED and media houses be restrained from leaking and publishing material related to the investigation into FEMA violations while the case is pending.

Moitra alleged in the petition that ED has “deliberately leaked the information with bad intentions” against her. The TMC MP said that publishing news in a case where investigation is still going on is a violation of the petitioner's right to a fair investigation.

It is pertinent to mention that on December 8, 2023, the Lok Sabha had abolished the membership of Mahua Moitra after the Ethics Committee determined her guilt in the 'cash for query' case. The Ethics Committee of the Parliament had considered allegations of Moitra asking questions for money to be true and had recommended the termination of the membership of the Parliament. Mahua Moitra was accused by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey of asking questions in lieu of taking money.

Moitra was accused of taking money from a businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions about businessman Gautam Adani.