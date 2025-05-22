Delhi High Court Stays CAG's Audit Of Ajmer Sharif Dargah In Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has stayed the proposed Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) audit of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah’s financial records.

The interim order by Justice Sachin Dutta's bench comes on the pleas of Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chishtiya Khuddam Khwaja Sahib Syedzadgan Dargah Sharif, the society that runs the Ajmer Dargah Sharif.

The petition challenged the investigation of the Dargah premises by CAG officials. It was submitted that the CAG investigation was conducted without any prior notice to petitioners, which is a violation of the rights and powers of the CAG Act. The petition demanded that the CAG investigation be stopped.

In response to the petition, the CAG had said that on March 14, 2024, the Ministry of Minority Affairs had informed the petitioner that a CAG audit of the management of the Dargah was necessary to improve its functioning. It also claimed that the ministry had allowed the Dargah management to present its views, in which they had objected to the CAG investigation. However, the ministry had rejected those objections and asked the CAG to conduct the audit, saying that the President of India too had authorised the audit, and the finance ministry had informed the CAG about it on January 30.