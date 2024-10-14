Wikipedia Reprimanded for Not Disclosing Identity of Person in New Agency Profile Edit Case

New Delhi: A division bench of the Delhi High Court on Monday heard a plea by Wikipedia challenging a single bench order seeking disclosure of the identity of a person who edited a profile published on Wikipedia about a news agency, terming it a propaganda tool of the Indian government.

Chief Justice Manmohan, who is hearing the case, said that the next hearing will be held on October 16. Advocate Amit Sibal, appearing on behalf of Wikipedia, argued that disclosing the name of the person who edited the description would be a violation of their privacy policy, then the court said that if they do not disclose the name, then how will the court be able to know the stance of that person.

During the hearing, the news agency's lawyer told the court that it was mentioned in the Wikipedia page that the judge had threatened that he could order the Indian government to ban Wikipedia in the country. On this, the High Court strictly instructed Wikipedia that they will have to remove this page, otherwise their petition will not be heard.

Can't defame: The court clearly warned Wikipedia that it cannot be a platform to defame any person or organisation. They said, "You are a service provider. You have to reveal the name of the editor of the news agency." On this, Wikipedia's lawyer sought additional time.

Notice of contempt: In this case, a notice of contempt was issued against Wikipedia for violating the single bench's order of September 5. Justice Naveen Chawla had said that if the order is not followed further, the court will take strict action. Wikipedia said in its argument that its headquarters is not in India, but the High Court said that it does not matter. If you do not follow the law of the country, then you do not have the right to work here.

Case details: Actually, the news agency has filed a petition in the High Court saying that Wikipedia has allowed posting of derogatory content about it. While describing the news agency in Wikipedia, it is written that it is a propaganda tool of the government. This is tarnishing the image of the news agency. Advocate Siddhant Kumar, appearing on behalf of the news agency, demanded that the identity of the user who posted such details about it be disclosed.

Lawyer Tyne Abraham on behalf of Wikipedia has said that Wikipedia edits any information of the user. On this, the High Court said that despite this, Wikipedia cannot escape its responsibility. The court made it clear that they have to follow the law of the country.