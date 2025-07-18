ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Quashes FIRs Against 70 Persons Accused Of Sheltering Tablighi Jamaat Attendees During Covid Lockdown

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday quashed 16 FIRs registered against 70 Indian citizens who were accused of sheltering foreigners who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

A single-judge bench of Justice Nina Bansal Krishna passed the order while hearing a petition filed by 70 accused persons. The court not only quashed the FIRs but also cancelled the chargesheets filed against them.

It was alleged in the FIRs that the 70 persons had provided shelter to over 190 foreign nationals who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event held at Nizamuddin Markaz during the first wave of the Covid pandemic. The case had drawn nationwide criticism as the attendees were accused of violating lockdown and public health guidelines.

Advocates Ashima Mandala and Mandakini Singh, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the prohibitory orders in place at the time only restricted religious gatherings and ceremonies. They said their clients had not hosted any event themselves but just provided shelter to those who had attended the event.

The petitioners also contended that the FIRs were unfair, fabricated and legally untenable, claiming that the charges infringed on their personal liberty and lacked any substantive grounds.

The accused were booked under various provisions of IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and Foreigners Act.