Delhi HC Refuses To Entertain Plea To Constitute 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'

A bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan in the Delhi HC declined to entertain a plea seeking to constitute a 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'.

Delhi HC refused to entertain a PIL seeking the constitution of a 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'
Delhi High Court (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 44 minutes ago

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking the constitution of a 'Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board'. A bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan observed that it could not issue a direction to the authorities to constitute such a board as the issue fell within the policy domain and asked the petitioner to approach the government instead.

"You have to go to the government. We don't do this. They (MPs) will raise it in Parliament. We can't do anything in this. We can't say create a trust," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said. The counsel for the petitioner 'Sanatan Hindu Sewa Sangh Trust' argued that the board was needed to protect the 'Sanatan dharma' whose followers were allegedly being attacked by followers of other religions. He said similar boards were present for other religions but he was yet to receive any response from the Centre on his representation.

The court observed that it did not have the knowledge or capability to pass the direction sought by the petitioner. "Writ petition is closed after giving liberty to the petitioner to approach the government," the court said.

